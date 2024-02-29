Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.780-0.830 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $775.0 million-$785.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $770.5 million. Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.400-3.700 EPS.

ACHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.29.

ACHC traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.74. The stock had a trading volume of 148,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.51.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $609,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 710,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,186,799.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,861,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,065,000 after buying an additional 30,296 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,800,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,755,000 after buying an additional 545,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,563,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,168,000 after buying an additional 22,019 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,941,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after buying an additional 457,687 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 8.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,890,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,576,000 after buying an additional 153,854 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

