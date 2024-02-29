eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. eBay updated its Q1 guidance to $1.19-$1.23 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.190-1.230 EPS.
eBay Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.25. 2,135,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,101,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33. eBay has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $49.47.
eBay Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
eBay declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.
eBay Company Profile
eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
