Arko Corp. (ARKO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Arko has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Arko to earn $0.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Arko Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ARKO stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $789.63 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Arko has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $9.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 0.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Arko will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARKO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Arko from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Arko from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arko

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Arko by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Arko by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Arko during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arko in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Arko in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Featured Articles

