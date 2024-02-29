Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $210.00. The stock had previously closed at $230.00, but opened at $181.17. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Snowflake shares last traded at $186.92, with a volume of 15,234,470 shares.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Snowflake from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.79.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Snowflake

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 725,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,765,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $253,940.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,893,699.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 725,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,765,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 506,164 shares of company stock worth $103,676,541 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Down 18.6 %

The company has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of -69.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.95.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.