Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $195.51, but opened at $240.61. Duolingo shares last traded at $230.85, with a volume of 1,131,096 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $150.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.98 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Duolingo from $173.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.67.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $3,723,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,033 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,276.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $3,723,660.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,276.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total value of $1,703,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,853,893.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,000 shares of company stock worth $31,990,740 over the last 90 days. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Duolingo by 112.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 31,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Duolingo by 40.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Duolingo by 95.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,275,000 after purchasing an additional 402,222 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 73.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 216,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after acquiring an additional 92,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the first quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Trading Up 19.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.74 and a 200 day moving average of $183.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -853.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

