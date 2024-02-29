Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Announces $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the energy company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Devon Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 89.8% annually over the last three years. Devon Energy has a payout ratio of 53.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Devon Energy to earn $5.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.0%.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $44.04 on Thursday. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Pickering Energy Partners raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,951,000 after buying an additional 1,594,886 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3,276.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,874,000 after buying an additional 1,109,665 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

