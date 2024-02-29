Oppenheimer Increases Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $125.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.82% from the company’s previous close.

OKTA has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Okta from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.47.

OKTA stock traded up $18.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,416,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.87 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.45 and a 200 day moving average of $79.73. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $95,329.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,525 shares in the company, valued at $710,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $95,329.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $620,725.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,689.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,243 shares of company stock worth $1,857,374 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

