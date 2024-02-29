Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,801 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Jackson Financial worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 4,347.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 291.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jackson Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Jackson Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

JXN stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.99. The stock had a trading volume of 51,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,896. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $56.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.37.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Jackson Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.