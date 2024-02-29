Ancora Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 200,000.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Procore Technologies worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 311.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,280,000 after purchasing an additional 369,427 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 33.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 41.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth about $2,460,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PCOR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $4,073,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,799 shares in the company, valued at $32,339,358.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 5,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $328,639.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,318 shares in the company, valued at $7,771,106.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $4,073,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,339,358.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,772 shares of company stock worth $24,771,182 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PCOR traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.81. The stock had a trading volume of 194,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,189. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.15 and its 200 day moving average is $65.36. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $78.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

