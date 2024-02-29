Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 4,020 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFCF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.77. The company had a trading volume of 41,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,447. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $43.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.26.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

