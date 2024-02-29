PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Position Trimmed by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of PotlatchDeltic worth $7,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2,132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

PCH stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.47. 66,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,873. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $41.31 and a one year high of $54.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $70,628.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,877.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PotlatchDeltic news, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $70,628.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,877.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 17,591 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $793,881.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,881,339.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,626. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Articles

