Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Acquires 3,645 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 71.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth $62,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 66.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,872.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $299,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $299,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,530 shares of company stock worth $700,292 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.55. 8,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,042. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.90 and its 200 day moving average is $78.01. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $111.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.83. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $618.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

