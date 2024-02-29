Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DECK. Evercore ISI began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $854.86.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $886.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,380. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $769.23 and its 200 day moving average is $642.97. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $395.90 and a 52-week high of $903.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total value of $3,048,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,647.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,181 shares of company stock valued at $38,764,597. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

