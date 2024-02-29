Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 239,949 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 496.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,949 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $7,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 287.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,471,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,139,274.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,471,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,139,274.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,474,462 shares of company stock worth $75,600,119 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

LSXMK stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.35. The company had a trading volume of 113,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,475. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.84.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

