Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.10. 1,321,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,619,112. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.23 and its 200 day moving average is $76.11. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

