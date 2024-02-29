Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 44,599 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,599 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 36,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 39,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE HPE traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.13. 605,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,102,906. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. Barclays decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

