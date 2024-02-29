Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Invests $848,000 in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,176.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $4,842,976.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,387,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $4,842,976.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,387,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $591,900.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

IPG traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $31.63. 419,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,653,310. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.