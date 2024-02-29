Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Invests $859,000 in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 12.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Trimble by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Trimble by 5.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

Insider Activity

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,356 shares in the company, valued at $9,925,723.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $139,410.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,147.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,356 shares in the company, valued at $9,925,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,499 shares of company stock worth $777,470. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.40. The company had a trading volume of 54,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,372. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $62.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.74.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

