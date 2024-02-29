Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Has $880,000 Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,537 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at $34,177,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,119 shares of company stock worth $5,212,178. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Expedia Group stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.51. 155,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,711. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.94 and a 52 week high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.78.

Expedia Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

