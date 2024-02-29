Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Buys 12,874 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,874 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.71.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ALGM stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $31.27. The stock had a trading volume of 62,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,597. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.41.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $254.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 23.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Featured Articles

