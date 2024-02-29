42,739 Shares in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Acquired by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,894,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 834,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,198,000 after purchasing an additional 640,015 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 453.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after purchasing an additional 584,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,075,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 0.8 %

LEG traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.76. 56,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,807. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.65.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -184.00%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

