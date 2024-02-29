Teza Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 79.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 30.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNX opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $23.68.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $999.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.62 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 50.34%. CNX Resources’s revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $25,537.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,065.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upgraded CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

