Teza Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,206 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Kellanova worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Kellanova by 95.3% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after buying an additional 207,392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 16.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Kellanova by 46.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Kellanova by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $4,339,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,464,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,477,507.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $46,770,248 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on K shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.93.

NYSE:K opened at $55.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $72.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.23 and a 200 day moving average of $55.20.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

