Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.88 Million Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 64,405.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,544 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1,278.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,420,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,840 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,062,000 after purchasing an additional 528,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 73.8% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,158,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,385,000 after purchasing an additional 491,994 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $117.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.25 and a 1-year high of $153.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

