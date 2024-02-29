Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,009 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGR. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 740.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 605,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 533,565 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Avangrid by 9,303.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,313,000 after purchasing an additional 521,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avangrid by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,436,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,514,000 after purchasing an additional 361,132 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avangrid by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 829,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,653,000 after purchasing an additional 360,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth $13,010,000. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid stock opened at $31.11 on Thursday. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.96.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 86.70%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

