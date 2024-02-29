Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 194.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,127 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 81.0% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $95.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $95.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.12.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.12%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

