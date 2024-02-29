Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 352 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 93.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 57.1% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 138.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.27.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $193.17 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.47 and a fifty-two week high of $194.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

