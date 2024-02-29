Morningstar Investment Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 96.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,965 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $161.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

