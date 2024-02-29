Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires New Shares in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 12.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $398,141.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.29.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $134.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.73. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $184.26.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $86.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.32 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Further Reading

