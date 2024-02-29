3,741 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 241.9% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 162.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of EXR stock opened at $138.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.75. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $170.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.22.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 31.81%. The business had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Extra Space Storage

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,525,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.