Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 83,648 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 83,648 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,251,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mosaic by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,240,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,588 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Mosaic by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 319,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 94,063 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,570,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,904,000 after buying an additional 292,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 278.7% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 426,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after buying an additional 313,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE MOS opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mosaic

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.