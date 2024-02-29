Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 12,859.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 875,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,170,000 after purchasing an additional 869,017 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 161,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,267,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE FNF opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 33.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.09. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

