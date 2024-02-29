iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 575.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $12,703,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 482,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,889,000 after purchasing an additional 14,680 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $38.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.43. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $39.45.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

