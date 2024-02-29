Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 685 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $18,723,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 138,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 58,311 shares in the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 1.9% during the third quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Fiserv by 453.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 33,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Fiserv by 270.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,721,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,975 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $147.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.99 and a twelve month high of $151.97.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total transaction of $876,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,078,062.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total transaction of $876,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,078,062.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,900 shares of company stock valued at $40,224,844 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FI shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

