Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 59,596 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,596 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $31,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 101.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $153.43 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $158.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $140,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,019,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,012,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $140,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,019,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,012,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,746,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,533,357 shares of company stock valued at $213,763,876. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

