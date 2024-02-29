CWA Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,163,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,005,000 after acquiring an additional 877,101 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,900,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,109,000 after acquiring an additional 109,938 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,328,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,089,000 after acquiring an additional 38,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $17.67.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

