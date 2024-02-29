Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $38.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bandwidth traded as high as $20.19 and last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 452003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BAND. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $51,657.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,391.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,564 shares of company stock valued at $89,061. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Bandwidth by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the first quarter worth about $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 57.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Bandwidth by 30.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $508.44 million, a PE ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

