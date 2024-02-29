CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,814,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 251.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 104,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,385,000 after purchasing an additional 74,554 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $339.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $111.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $341.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

