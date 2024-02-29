CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 118,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 60,544 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 17,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.0% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 60,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 50,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,743,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.26 per share, for a total transaction of $105,040,652.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,715,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,686,314,349.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.2 %

OXY opened at $60.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $67.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.99.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.