CWA Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at $94,980,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,745,000 after buying an additional 4,769,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after buying an additional 2,964,701 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,769,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,115,000 after buying an additional 2,096,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 370.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,046,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,300,000 after buying an additional 1,611,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $32,178.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,129.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $728,418.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 644,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,745,801.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $32,178.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,129.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,369 shares of company stock worth $3,240,415 in the last three months. 40.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CXM. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet cut Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. BTIG Research cut Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.15.

Sprinklr Price Performance

NYSE:CXM opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.59. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.27, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Sprinklr had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Sprinklr Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

