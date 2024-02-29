CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 3,567 Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Riley Exploration Permian were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REPX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:REPX opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.76. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $47.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.63%.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

In related news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 7,500 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $205,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,198 shares in the company, valued at $10,393,817.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $205,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,198 shares in the company, valued at $10,393,817.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 1,100 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $25,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,197,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,198,651.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,838. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

