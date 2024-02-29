iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Lifted by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 136.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $329.88 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $333.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $313.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

