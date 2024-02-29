CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 858 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,663 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,523,000 after buying an additional 117,492 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 208,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,480,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $178.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.65 and a 1-year high of $184.92. The company has a market cap of $286.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.51, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,493 shares of company stock valued at $40,152,154. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMD. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.06.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

