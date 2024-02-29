CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 552 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $90,722,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,632,000 after acquiring an additional 540,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,449.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 475,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,924,000 after acquiring an additional 445,122 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $132.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.26. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $81.54 and a twelve month high of $134.99.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

