Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 16,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 236,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 47,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 75,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 150,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. Raymond James lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.31.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $27.48 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.76.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.75%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

