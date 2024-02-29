Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Acquires Shares of 2,488 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 282.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $124.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.78.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

