Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Takes $241,000 Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Consumer Edge cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE:MKC opened at $67.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.08 and its 200-day moving average is $69.53. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

