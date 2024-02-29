Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Invests $247,000 in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,264 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in KT in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in KT by 381.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in KT by 248.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in KT by 46.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in KT by 162.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

KT Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:KT opened at $14.49 on Thursday. KT Co. has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Bank of America raised KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

KT Profile

(Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Articles

