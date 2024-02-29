Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Position Boosted by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 102.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,651,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,544,937,000 after acquiring an additional 32,632 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,866,000 after buying an additional 50,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,686,000 after buying an additional 195,537 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,952,000 after buying an additional 382,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after buying an additional 1,586,121 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AMP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE AMP opened at $410.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.94. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.09 and a twelve month high of $413.34. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total transaction of $1,811,164.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,793.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total transaction of $1,811,164.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,793.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.98, for a total transaction of $154,377.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,454.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,642 shares of company stock worth $37,461,174. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

