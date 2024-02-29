Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Takes $362,000 Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 54,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,016,000 after buying an additional 15,662 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,502,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $239.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.30. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $228.62 and a 52 week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

